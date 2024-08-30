'It's a joke, no one is crying': Shamsi after facing backlash over poking fun at Surya's T20 WC final catch

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X/GETTY Tabraiz Shamsi took a dig at Suryakumar Yadav's catch in the T20 World Cup final

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi found himself in a bit of a soup on social media when he had to clarify that his comment on Suryakumar Yadav's T20 World Cup final catch was just a joke. Shamsi faced backlash for poking fun at Surya's catch when he shared a video of local cricket with a remark, "If they used this method to check the catch in the world cup final maybe it would have been given not out."

In the said video, a local cricketer takes a catch near the boundary. However, since it's a massively grassy area, the batting team wasn't sure if the fielder caught int within the allowed field of play. Then the players hilariously brought rulers and inching tapes to measure the same and hence Shamsi's comment.

For the uninitiated, the area where Surya's feet landed after holding onto the catch of David Miller in the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa, there was a while line visible. It confused many with the white line marking the boundary line and if the cushions had been pushed. However, it was adjudged out as the line was from an earlier match and the cushion was kept as the boundary mark, which was inches farther than the line.

Shamsi was on the receiving end of comments like 'bad sport' and 'move over it' before he had to clarify his comment as just a joke.

"In case some people don't understand that it's meant to be a joke and no one is crying... let me explain it to you like a 4 year old child. It's A Joke," Shamsi added.

South Africa were cruising at one point in the T20 World Cup final against India needing 30 runs to win off as many deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya squeezed South Africa in the end, with the latter dismissing both the set batter Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller to choke up the opposition. Surya's catch to send back Miller during the final proved to be a game-changer as India clinched their second T20 World Cup title.