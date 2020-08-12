'It's a good reason to retire if you drop Laxman': Adam Gilchrist opens up on his retirement

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In 2008, Adam Gilchrist had said that the error against Laxman forced him to consider quitting the game. 12 years later, he confirmed that it was indeed the moment which triggered the decision.

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist is widely regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeepers in the game. An opener in the limited-overs format and a lower-middle order batsman in Tests, Gilchrist was one of the few wicketkeepers who were as dangerous with the bat as they were behind the stumps.

Gilchrist made a sudden decision to retire from international cricket after the 2008 Test against India in Adelaide. He had then said that he dropped VVS Laxman in the final Test of the four-match series, which convinced him to quit.

"I watched a replay and I just moved really slow. I realised I didn't have the absolute desperation that you need to continue to maintain your standards," Gilchrist had then said.

12 years later, he reinstated that it was indeed his error against VVS Laxman which triggered the decision to retire from the game.

“I reckon it’s a good reason to retire if you drop the catch of VVS Laxman in a Test match. You don’t wanna give him too many chances,” Gilchrist told TV presenter Madonna Tixeira in her show ‘Live Connect’.

"He along with most of the Indian batting line up used to smash us and then Harbhajan would come and bowl us out. So it was pretty easy to get out of there and say that’s me done for a while,” added Gilchrist.

“As far as retiring at the right time I always felt like I rather retire and people say as oppose to play on and people say why haven’t you retired. I think it comes again from the foundations of your life from parents, your upbringing, The people that are around you that’s the way you play your game. Just try and be fair honest about it."

Gilchrist was one of the cricketers who believed in walking off when they knew they were out. He famously walked in the 2003 World Cup semifinal against Sri Lanka, and he opened up about the incident.

“Look I think I was not any crusader to walk out to make other people do it… It’s just the way you play cricket. I think there are a lot of people who walked off a game that aren’t given credit for... It’s just in a World Cup semifinal I did it and a lot of the cricket World paid attention to it and couldn’t believe it but I wish I did not nip the ball that day would have preferred to keep batting ..it’s just the way it went,” Gilchrist said.

In an international career which spanned 12 years, Gilchrist represented Australia in 96 Tests , 287 ODIs and 13 T20Is.

