'Normal thing for me to not get picked': Kuldeep Yadav after match-winning outing India vs West Indies 1st ODI

Kuldeep Yadav produced a thumping performance in the first ODI against West Indies in Bridgetown when he returned with the figures of 4/6 in just three overs. Yadav rattled the Windies' batting line-up with his drift, spin and on-point accuracy, helping the Men in Blue dismantle the Windies for 114. A sixth four-wicket ODI haul in India's five-wicket win made Kuldeep the Player of the Match. However, the 28-year-old spinner opened up on his exclusions from the team in recent times.

Yadav stated that it has become normal for him now to miss out on a place in the Indian team. "Most of the time, when I don't get to play it is because of the situation and combination. It is a normal thing now. I have been playing cricket for so many years, it has been more than six years now. These things are normal," Kuldeep said during a post-match press conference after the first ODI.

Focus on process and not wickets: Kuldeep

The 28-year-old chinaman then quickly turned his focus back to stressing the process rather than the rewards. Yadav stated that he does not think much about wickets and rather focuses on the process. "I don't think much about taking wickets now. My focus is more on the process than what length I should be bowling," he said.

"Since the past one and half years, when I have returned from the injury, I have tried to bowl on those good lengths. I want to be more consistent with the length, and as far are wickets are concerned, on some days, you will get the wicket, while on others, you won't. Situation is also very important. I try my variations only when the opposition has lost four or five wickets quickly," he added.

There has always been a tough competition between the players to be picked for the Indian team. Kuldeep also had to compete against his fellow spin bowlers. The chinaman has also opened up on the competition in the team. "Competition will always be there in the Indian cricket team but it motivates you as well to do well as you can't take anything lightly. For me, the process is more important than performance. I have been working at the NCA on by bowling, on my length. When you get the opportunity, you try to make it count," he said

