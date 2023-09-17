ISSF World Cup Rio De Janeiro 2023: Elavenil Valarivan claims gold in women's 10m air rifle event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Elavenil Valarivan claims gold in ISSF World Cup

India's Elavenil Valarivan continued her golden run in the ongoing ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) World Cup in Rio De Janeiro as he won her second gold medal by winning the women's 10m air rifle event at the Olympic Shooting Centre range on Sunday, September 17.

Valarivan was in remarkable touch in the eight-woman finals field and consistently scored 10.1 or above during the course of her 24-shots. She clinched gold with her final score of 252.2 and outperformed French shooter Oceanne Muller, who finished second and bagged the silver medal recording the score of 251.9. The bronze medal of the event went to Zhang Jiale of China.

Earlier, Valarivan had qualified for the final by claiming the eighth and the last spot available after recording a score of 630.5. The French shooter had finished the qualifying round with the top score of 633.7. Apart from Muller, Valarivan and Zhang Jiale Zhang Yu, Jeanette Hegg Duestad were also amongst the finalists.

In the men's 10m air rifle event, India's Sandeep Singh was the lone participant from the country. Sandeep was India's only hope in the event and shot 628.2 in the qualifications to finish 14th. India's 16-player team is currently competing in the ISSF World Cup in seven Olympic events. The points table of the ongoing event has Italy leading with two gold medals and India are joint-third alongside Armenia.

Indian contingent for the ISSF World Cup Rio De Janeiro:

Women’s 25m Sports Pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Chinki Yadav

Women’s 10m Air Rifle: Raju Narmada Nithin, Elavenil Valarivan

Women’s 50m Rifle 3-Position: Anjum Moudgil, Nischal, Ayushi Podder

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Neeraj Kumar, Gurpreet Singh

Men’s 10m Air Pistol: Sagar Dangi, Shravan Kumar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Balakrishna Kedarling Uchaganve

Men’s 50m Rifle 3-Position: Goldi Gurjar, Chain Singh

Men’s 10m Air Rifle: Sandeep Singh

