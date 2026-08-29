Isle of Man cricketer breaks 96-year-old cricket record set by Australia's Bert Ironmonger

New Delhi:

Joanne Hicks has rewritten the record books in international cricket after becoming the oldest bowler, male or female, to claim a five-wicket haul. The Isle of Man off-spinner achieved the feat at the age of 51 years and 173 days during the T20I against Greece Women at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Romania. She also produced her career-best figures, conceding only 10 runs for five wickets. It was their third five-wicket haul in T20Is.

Meanwhile, Hicks’ spell proved decisive as Greece were dismissed for 52 in 15 overs. Isle of Man then needed only the Powerplay to reach the target, completing a nine-wicket victory.

The performance also brought an end to a record that had stood for 96 years. Before Hicks, Australia’s Bert Ironmonger held the distinction after taking five wickets against South Africa in 1932 at 49 years and 314 days. The left-arm spinner claimed two five-wicket hauls in that Test. His figures of five for six and six for 18 came on the same day, with South Africa bowled out for 36 and 45 as Australia won by an innings after making 153.

Overall, Ironmonger played 14 Tests and finished his career in 1933 at 50 years and 327 days, making him the second-oldest Test cricketer at the time of his retirement.

Hicks made international debut at 47

Hicks’ latest achievement adds another landmark to a remarkable international career that began unusually late. She made her international debut for Isle of Man at 47, nearly five decades into her life. Her previous record came in 2024, when she produced two five-wicket hauls within six days against Greece and Malta. The performances made her the oldest woman to claim a five-for in international cricket, with the Malta match coming when she was 49 years and 168 days old.

The latest five-wicket haul, however, moved Hicks beyond the women’s record and the overall mark held by Ironmonger.

Notably, with five wickets for only 10 runs, Hicks dismantled Greece’s batting line-up before her team completed a comprehensive victory. The result also ensured that her latest milestone was accompanied by a dominant team performance for Isle of Man.

Also Read:

Joe Root breaks Ricky Ponting's world record despite flop show in Lord's Test against Pakistan