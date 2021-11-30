Follow us on Image Source : ISL File photo of Franjo Prce.

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming ISL 2021-22: How to watch ISL live online

SC East Bengal will be in the hunt for their first win of the season when they take on Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco (Goa) on Tuesday. The side is reeling with a humiliating loss against derby rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the last game while settling for a draw before that. Odisha FC, on the other hand, are high on confidence with a win in their opening game and will fancy their chances of notching another win against SC East Bengal.

Missing live football action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal Live Online, ISL 2021-22 Match TV Telecast. You can watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal Live Online.

Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal Live, how to watch the ISL 2021-22 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal Live Streaming: How to Watch ISL 2021-22 Online

At what time does Odisha FC vs East Bengal start?

Odisha FC vs East Bengal will start at 07.30 PM.

When is Odisha FC vs East Bengal?

Odisha FC vs East Bengal will take place on November 30 (Tuesday).

How do I watch live streaming of Odisha FC vs East Bengal?

You can watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal live football streaming match on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Odisha FC vs East Bengal?

You can watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal on the Star Sports network (Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels - Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu)