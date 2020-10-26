Ishant Sharma likely to be fit for India's Test series in Australia

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma, who injured himself during the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, is likely to be available for the first Test against Australia in December this year which will be played in Adelaide.

According to a report in the ESPNCricinfo, this has been opined by the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where Ishant is presently at after suffering a muscle tear during IPL 2020. The report added that Rahul Dravid, head of NCA, wrote a letter to the BCCI saying that Ishant will be fit to be part of the Indian team by November 18.

On recovering, he will have to increase his bowling workload and play a practice game in a bid to be match ready. The final decision will however be taken on Monday when the final squad for India's tour of Australia is announced.

The selection committee will also reveal whether, on selection, Ishant will be flying to the UAE where he will leave with the rest of the team members for the Australia tour at the end of IPL 2020.

This is the second injury that Ishant incurred this year, having suffered from an ankle injury back in February that sidelined him for the second Test against New Zealand.

