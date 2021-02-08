Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian pacer Ishant Sharma on Sunday became the sixth bowler in the country's cricket history to take 300 Test wickets.

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma became the sixth Indian cricketer to reach 300 wickets in the longest format of the game. He dismissed England's Dan Lawrence to reach the milestone.

Before the start of the Test, Ishant was at 297 Test wickets. The Indian pacer had to endure a year-long wait to complete the milestone as he was forced to miss the Test series against Australia with an injury.

Ishant, who made his Test debut in 2007 against Bangladesh, reached the 300-wicket mark in his 98th Test.

The 32-year-old joined an elite company of Indian bowlers, which include Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Zaheer Khan, who have taken more than 300 wickets in their Test career.

Here's the list:

Anil Kumble - 619 wickets Kapil Dev - 434 wickets Harbhajan Singh - 417 wickets Ravichandran Ashwin - 382 wickets* Zaheer Khan - 311 wickets Ishant Sharma - 300 wickets

Watch dismissal:

Earlier, India were dismissed on 337 in their first innings, conceding a 241-run lead to England. Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a new feat as he dismissed Rory Burns in the first ball of England's second innings, as the visitors decided not to enforce the follow-on.

England were bowled out on 578 in the first innings.