Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli decimate Bangladesh to win 3rd ODI as records shatter

Led by Ishan Kishan's coming-of-age innings, India defeated Bangladesh in a dominating fashion to win the third and final ODI and take away a consolation win, finishing the series 2-1, on Saturday.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl. Little did they know about the kind of storm they were about to be hit with. In Rohit's absence, Kishan came out to bat with Shikhar Dhawan, who went back early, scoring 3 off 8 deliveries. Ishan came in and destroyed the Bangladesh bowling attack scoring 210 off just 131 deliveries. He, along with Kohli, stitched up a 290-run partnership for the 2nd wicket, which again, was the highest ever for India vs Bangladesh.

"I am blessed to hear my name between such legends. The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear -- if the ball is there, I'll go for it. I got out with 15 (14.1) overs left. I could have got 300 also," said Kishan post the 1st innings.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, raked up his 72nd international 100 and went past Ricky Ponting's aggregate of 71 100s.

Chasing a monstrous 410, Bangladesh just couldn't get going, as Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel did most of the damage, taking three and two wickets respectively. Shakib Al Hasan top scored for Bangladesh 43 off 50 deliveries. The fact that this was the top score in Bangladesh's innings speaks volumes of the way they batted.

Records By Virat Kohli

Kohli went past Ricky Ponting's record of 71 international 100s

His 290-run partnership with Ishan Kishan for the 2nd wicket was the highest for India vs Bangladesh

Kohli now has 1000-plus runs in Bangladesh, England & Australia

Kohli became just the 2nd batter after Shane Watson to score more than 1000 runs in Bangladesh

Records by Ishan Kishan

First WK to score a double 100

Fastest double 100 by any batter; went past Chris Gayle, who reached 200 in 138 balls

Broke the highest score by an Indian Wicketkeeper (183 by MS Dhoni)

The caravan now moves to the Test series that will start on 14 December.

