Ishan Kishan surpasses Suryakumar Yadav in an elite list with spectacular show against New Zealand in Hamilton

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series. The teams met at Seddon Park in Hamilton for the clash, and the game saw India come in to bat first after losing the toss. Batting first, the side got off to a subpar start as both openers fell early as New Zealand played excellent cricket.

With pressure right from the get-go, it was the performance of star batter Ishan Kishan that stood out for the Men in Blue. Coming out to bat after the fall of the first wicket, Kishan performed brilliantly and amassed 61 runs to his name in just 32 deliveries.

Doing so, Ishan Kishan surpassed Suryakumar Yadav in the list of India players with the most runs in a calendar year in T20I cricket. It is worth noting that with his knock of 61 runs, Kishan now has 1220 runs to his name in 2026 in T20I cricket; Suryakumar Yadav’s highest tally sat at 1164.

Most runs for India in a calendar year in T20I cricket:

Ishan Kishan: 1220 in 2026

Suryakumar Yadav: 1164 in 2022

Abhishek Sharma: 1153 in 2026

Abhishek Sharma: 853 runs in 2025

Sanju Samson: 810 runs in 2026

India post 191 runs in the first innings

Speaking of the game between India and New Zealand, the clash began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side opened its innings with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma coming out to bat. Both batters departed early into the innings, scoring four and one run, respectively.

It was the performance of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer that stabilised the innings for India. Kishan scored 61 runs to his name with Iyer amassing 50 runs in 23 deliveries. Furthermore, Naman Dhir scored 33 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy scoring 22, as India posted a total of 191 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for New Zealand, Adam Milne was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner took two wickets each as well.

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