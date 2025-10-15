Ishan Kishan smacks hundred in Ranji opener, Abhimanyu Easwaran registers golden duck Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 125 as Jharkhand posted 307/6 on Day 1 against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy opener. Mohammed Shami found form late, taking three wickets to help Bengal bowl out Uttarakhand for 213. Bengal ended day at 8/1 in reply.

Kolkata:

Ishan Kishan starred with a commanding unbeaten century as Jharkhand laid a strong foundation against Tamil Nadu on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy season on October 15. Coming in when Jharkhand were struggling at 79 for 3, the keeper-batter displayed both composure and intent, scoring 125 runs off 183 balls. Kishan’s innings combined controlled aggression with sharp shot selection, which will give him plenty of confidence as the player currently looks to get back into the scheme of things as far as Test cricket is concerned.

His efforts were well supported by opener Sharandeep Singh, who contributed a steady 48 runs, and lower-order batsman Sahil Raj, who remained unbeaten on 64. Their partnerships helped Jharkhand recover from early setbacks, finishing the day at a healthy 307 for 6.

Tamil Nadu’s bowling attack saw some crucial contributions from left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who claimed three important wickets with the new ball. DT Chandrasekar, returning to the Ranji Trophy, also made key breakthroughs to keep Jharkhand’s batting in check.

Shami starts his fightback

Meanwhile, at Eden Gardens, Bengal's veteran pacer Mohammed Shami found his rhythm late in the day after a slow start against Uttarakhand. Although he struggled initially, Shami sparked a dramatic collapse by taking three wickets in four balls during a fiery spell towards the end of Uttarakhand’s innings, helping bowl them out for 213. Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran also contributed with tight bowling, utilising reverse swing effectively.

However, Bengal’s response got off to a rocky start as Easwaran was dismissed on the very first ball of their innings. At the close of play, Bengal stood at 8 for 1 with Sudip Chatterjee and Sudip Kumar Gharami at the crease, braving the fading light and mounting pressure.

Both teams will look to build on these promising starts as the Ranji Trophy season progresses, with key players like Kishan and Shami eager to make a mark after recent periods away from the spotlight.