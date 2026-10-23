Ishan Kishan ruled out of upcoming second T20I against New Zealand due to injury; Check details

In a major blow to the Indian team, star India batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the upcoming second T20I of the ongoing series against New Zealand. It is worth noting that Kishan has sustained a low-grade right adductor strain that he suffered in the first T20I of the series.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took to X to announce that Kishan will be missing the second T20I. The board did not specify the time frame of his recovery, and his return date is yet to be known.

“Update: Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low-grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the BCCI tweeted.

Team India registered a stellar victory in the first T20I

Speaking of the series, the Indian team kicked off the T20Is by taking on New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22nd. The game began with the Indian team coming in to bowl first after winning the toss. Bowling first, Team India’s bowling attack was hit all over the park by the hosts.

Finn Allen amassed 45 runs in 24 deliveries, with Glenn Phillips going unbeaten on a score of 82* runs. Furthermore, Bevon Jacobs added 31 runs to his name as New Zealand posted a total of 225 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for India, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Mayank Yadav were the wicket-takers for India, with one wicket each to their names. Chasing down the target, India opened its innings with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson coming out to bat. Abhishek Sharma departed on a score of 29 runs with Samson adding 67 runs to his name.

Furthermore, Shreyas Iyer scored 42 runs in 28 deliveries with Naman Dhir going unbeaten on a score of 42 runs in just 15 deliveries as India chased down the mammoth target in 19.4 overs, winning the game by four wickets and taking the lead in the series.

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