Ishan Kishan pens short-term deal with Nottinghamshire

Keeper-batter Ishan Kishan has penned a short-term deal with Nottinghamshire. He will feature in only two County Championship matches this season. The 26-year-old will be replacing South Africa international Kyle Verreynne, who has been called up for the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe. He will be available for selection in the match against Yorkshire, starting June 22. The cricketer will also be available for the match against Somerset on June 29 in Taunton.

Notably, Kishan has played two Test matches for India, scoring only 78 runs. In total, he featured in 58 First Class matches, scoring 3447 runs at an average of 37.87. Last year, he didn’t feature in the Ranji Trophy, which invited immense criticism as the cricketer was eventually removed from the central contract. However, he played for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy this season.

After penning the deal, Kishan stated that he is very excited to be playing County cricket in England and wants to learn new skills playing in the English conditions.

“I'm feeling very excited to get my first taste of playing county cricket in England, and it will be a great chance to showcase my skills. I want to make sure I am the best cricketer I can be, and playing in English conditions will really help me to learn new skills. Trent Bridge is such a famous ground that is well-known in India and around the world, and I am really excited that I will be playing there,” Kishan said.

Ishan is keen to be involved in county cricket: Peter Moores

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores noted that Kishan was excited to play County cricket. Adding to that, he talked about Kishan’s ball-striking ability, which will take his red-ball game forward.

“We want players to be themselves and to bring their own game. and something that especially excites me about Ishan is how keen he is to be involved in county cricket. He brings proven quality in his ball-striking as a hard-hitting middle-order batter, and he's keen to move his red ball game forward, which I'm sure will make him hungry to perform,” Moores said.