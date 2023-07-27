Chahal to stay on bench; Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson? Predicting India's likely XI for 1st ODI vs West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India have a couple of selection conundrums to take care of ahead of the first ODI against West Indies

The One-day internationals are here after a short Test series between India and West Indies. In an ideal scenario, this series would have served as the perfect start of the preparations for the World Cup but West Indies didn't even qualify for the tournament for the first time in history and the results and performances in the series for the Indian team and players might not be a good parameter to judge. However, the series is an opportunity for the Indian team to look at a couple of backup options with the first-choice players injured.

The biggest selection conundrum ahead of the series opener in Barbados on Thursday, July 27 will be the wicketkeeper Team India chose to go with. With both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant unavailable, it has opened up a spot for both Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson to stake a claim at. With Shubman Gill set to open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan might find it difficult to get a place in the middle-order. And since the player unavailable, Rahul, plays at No. 5, Samson might just fit the bill since he plays in the middle-order.

Another selection point will be Suryakumar Yadav's negligible returns in formats other than T20. Three golden ducks in the ODI series against Australia didn't help and with Shreyas Iyer still on the sidelines, it has given Surya another opportunity to make it count as he is in Team India's plans for the World Cup.

Kuldeep Yadav will be persisted with having played ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal. Shardul Thakur missed the second Test due to a niggle and if he stays out, Axar Patel might get to play in the side with Mohammed Siraj flying back home. One of Jaydev Unadkat or Mukesh Kumar will get the opportunity alongside Umran Malik. The rest of the line-up picks itself.

India's likely playing XI for 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat/Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik

