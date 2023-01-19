Follow us on Image Source : BCCI.TV IND vs NZ 1s ODI: Sunil Gavaskar angry after Ishan Kishan's appeal, says 'That is not on, That is not cricket'

Former India captain and commentator was seen unimpressed with Ishan Kishan’s idea to appeal in the 16th over of the New Zealand innings. The former World Cup winner was seen angry after Ishan had decided to appeal against Tom Latham for a hit-wicket. While India won the match by a narrow margin of 12 runs against the Blackcaps in the opening ODI, the incident did go well with Gavaskar.

What was the incident?

On the third ball of the 16th over of New Zealand’s innings, Tom Latham defended a Kuldeep Yadav delivery when Ishan made an appeal. According to the cricketing manuals, the on-field umpires had to go to the TV umpire to check for a hit-wicket. After taking a look at the replay, it was found out that Latham was safe but it was Ishan Kishan who cheekily dislodged the bails.

Gavaskar who was commentating at that moment for the English broadcasters was left angry as the incident did not go well with him.

“’That is not on, That is not cricket,” Gavaskar said for the broadcasters while Murali Karthik opined that Ishan shouldn’t have appealed if he did it just for fun.

Hardik victim of similar incident

The incident took place on the fourth ball of the 40th over. Hardik Pandya looked in full flow but that is when Daryl Mitchell brought him into the attack. With Tom Latham standing up to the stumps, Hardik Pandya waited in his crease and attempted a deft touch to the ball that was bowled marginally out of the off stump. In the first go, it felt as if Hardik Pandya had chopped the ball onto the stumps. Eventually, the third umpire was referred but interestingly after dozens of replays, the decision was not overturned.

Despite all this drama, it was Shubman Gill’s double ton and Michael Bracewell’s 140-run knock that stole the spotlight. India ultimately won the contest by 12 runs in the final over despite scoring 349 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

