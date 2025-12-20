Ishan Kishan gives first reaction after earning call-up in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad | WATCH Ishan Kishan recently led Jharkhand win their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he had a spectacular season with the bat. Kishan was recalled to India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 and has given his first reaction after the World Cup squad announcement.

New Delhi:

India wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan was recalled in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 after being out of action for the national team for two years.

The BCCI named India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 and for the preceding T20I series against New Zealand with a couple of major talking points.

The biggest among them was the exclusion of T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill, while Axar Patel was reinstated as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy.

Meanwhile, another major talking point from the squad is the inclusion of wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan, who will be the second-choice wicket-keeper after Sanju Samson. Kishan comes into the squad after a terrific campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the tournament in which Kishan led Jharkhand win their first-ever title. H

He was also in blazing form with the bat, having scored 517 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.44 and a strike rate of 197.33. His campaign ended with a brilliant 49-ball 101 in the final against Haryana that propelled his team to 262/3 and helped them win the SMAT.

Kishan gave his initial reaction on being named in India's squad for the World Cup and also reacted on winning the SMAT for Jharkhand.

"I am delighted. I’ve heard the news, and it makes me feel extremely happy," Kishan told news agency ANI.

Watch the Video here:

Agarkar speaks on Gill's exclusion, Kishan's inclusion

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar spoke on Gill's exclusion and the inclusion of Kishan in the squad. The two decisions are interdependent.

"It's more to do with the combination that we want to play, or what the team management is comfortable with playing," Agarkar said during the press conference after the announcement of the squad.

"Their thoughts are... who's going to bat at the top? Abhishek, obviously, has done what he has done over the last year. And we felt the keeper at the top at this point gives us a lot more solidity than anywhere else in the team to play different combinations. There are only 15 that we could have picked. Someone has to miss out. It's him. It's not because he's not a good player. Again, Jitesh hasn't done too much wrong. These are the combinations that the team management is looking for."

He revealed that Kishan provides the option to bat at the top. "He bats at the top in white-ball cricket, and he’s been in good form. He played before for India. He wasn't in the Indian team because there is a Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant ahead of him. We felt a keeper at the top gives us more solidity," he added.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk)