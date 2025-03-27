Ishan Kishan equals Suresh Raina in unwanted IPL record with golden duck against LSG Star Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan registered an unwanted feat, equalling Suresh Raina's forgettable record by getting out on a golden duck against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 clash.

Game 7 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants. Both sides faced off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 27, and the clash began with Hyderabad coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

LSG got off to a good start in the first innings, as they took the wicket of opener Abhishek Sharma quite early. Furthermore, they followed it up with another exceptional delivery to Ishan Kishan, who departed on a duck. Shardul Thakur’s brilliant performance with the ball saw SRH lose quick wickets.

In doing so, Kishan went on to register an unwanted record to his name. Departing on a golden duck, Kishan became only the second batter in IPL history to get out on a golden duck after scoring a century in his previous game.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina was the first batter to do so; he scored 100* runs against Kings XI Punjab in game 45 of the IPL 2013 and departed on a golden duck against Mumbai Indians in game 49 of the tournament in the side’s very next game.

It is interesting to note that Ishan Kishan put in an exceptional performance in his SRH debut. Taking on Rajasthan Royals in game 2 of the tournament at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Kishan went on to score 106* runs in 47 deliveries as his side posted a total of 286 runs in the first innings, which is the second highest total in IPL history.

The side looked to be in exceptional form in their first game of the season and hoped to continue their performance with the clash against Lucknow as well. However, Shardul Thakur and co. put in an exceptional performance with the ball and limited SRH’s batters as much as possible in the first innings.