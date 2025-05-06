Ishan Kishan equals MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping record in IPL in his first match behind the stumps for SRH Ishan Kishan returned to keeping wickets in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad and created a record for himself as he managed to grab as many as four catches during Delhi Capitals' astonishing batting failure. The match was eventually called off due to rain.

Hyderabad:

Ishan Kishan took the wicketkeeping gloves from Heinrich Klaasen for the first time for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL season and it seemed like the ball was following him. Skipper Pat Cummins was on fire and the Delhi Capitals batters came undone against some outstanding seam and swing bowling as they kept edging it to the keeper and Kishan gladly took them.

Abishek Porel, Karun Nair and Faf du Plessis were all dismissed by Cummins and Kishan took the catches. To make the matters worse for the Capitals, KL Rahul after playing a couple of shots ended up edging it to the keeper off Jaydev Unadkat as Kishan got his fourth catch of the innings.

Kishan equalled MS Dhoni, Quinton de Kock, Anuj Rawat and several others to take four catches in an innings for a wicketkeeper in the IPL, which is the second highest. Kumar Sangakkara is the only one to take five catches in a game in the IPL.

Most catches by a wicketkeeper in an IPL match

5 - Kumar Sangakkara (Deccan) vs RCB - Hyderabad, 2011

4 - Anuj Rawat (RCB) vs PBKS - Bengaluru, 2024

4 - MS Dhoni (CSK) vs KKR - Abu Dhabi, 2020

4 - Adam Gilchrist (KXIP) vs CSK - Dharamsala, 2012

4 - Ishan Kishan (SRH) vs DC - Hyderabad, 2025

4 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR) vs PBKS - Kolkata, 2023

4 - Jitesh Sharma (RCB) vs KKR - Kolkata, 2025

4 - Quinton de Kock (MI) vs CSK - Mumbai WS, 2019

4 - Dinesh Karthik (KKR) vs RR - Dubai, 2020

4 - Naman Ojha (SRH) vs MI - Visakhapatnam, 2016

4 - Parthiv Patel (MI) vs GL - Mumbai WS, 2016

4 - Wriddhiman Saha (GT) vs KKR - Navi Mumbai, 2022

4 - Morne van Vyk (KKR) vs RCB - Durban, 2009

The Capitals managed to resurrect their innings from 29/5 to 133/7 but the rain ended up washing the game off as both teams shared a point each.