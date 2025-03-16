Ishan Kishan blasts off ahead of IPL 2025 with twin fifties in intra squad game for SRH | WATCH Wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan, in his new home, took down the bowlers during his two blistering innings in the intra-squad game for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2025. Kishan was picked by SRH for Rs 11.25 crore after he parted ways with the Mumbai Indians.

Gearing up for the new season and new team, Ishan Kishan blasted off as he slammed blistering twin fifties in the intra-squad game for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2025.

Kishan, a central figure for Mumbai Indians previously, demonstrated his power-hitting in the first practice game for the Sunrisers. He hit 64 off 23 balls and then another blistering 73 from 30 balls in the practice outing.

During his fiery knocks, he even outclassed SRH's mainstay Abhishek Sharma, who made 28 from eight balls during his stint with the bat. Kishan made 64 in his first batting as he took the bowlers to the cleaners. The wicketkeeper was dismissed in the eighth over when he was caught-and-bowled by Kamindu Mendis.

Kishan went ballistic in the second gig, too, when he came out to bat with a target of 261. The Sunrisers shared the video of Kishan putting up a show with his willow.

Watch Kishan's carnage here:

SRH picked the 26-year-old wicket-keeper batter in the IPL 2025 mega-auction for Rs 11.25 crore after the Mumbai Indians released the Southpaw. Kishan was once a mainstay with MI, having been their opener alongside Rohit Sharma for many years.

He was with MI for seven seasons, from 2018 to 2024. Kishan made his IPL debut for the now defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016.

The wicketkeeper had an ordinary season with the bat, scoring 320 runs in 14 innings with only one half-century to show for it as MI endured a last-placed season.

At SRH, Kishan is likely to slot into the third place behind the ballistic opening pair of Abhishek and Travis Head. He will be followed by a strong middle order featuring Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

SRH are set to open their campaign on March 23, the second day of the tournament, against Rajasthan Royals at home in a day game of a doubleheader. They were the runners-up in 2024 to Kolkata Knight Riders and will look to go all the way as the new season sits on the horizon.