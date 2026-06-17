Ishan Kishan achieves huge milestone, joins elite list with stellar performance against Afghanistan

New Delhi:

The Indian team has continued its ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan. The two sides met at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow for the second ODI on June 17, and the clash began with the Men in Blue coming in to bat first. While the clash began with Yashasvi Jaiswal departing on a score of four runs.

However, the duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan put forth a brilliant showing after the fall of two wickets. Kishan played an important role, batting alongside Gill and building a solid partnership with the India skipper in Lucknow.

During his knock, Ishan Kishan also completed 1000 ODI runs in the process. Doing so, Kishan also became the fourth fastest player in ODI cricket for India to complete 1000 runs by innings. Shubman Gill leads the charts, having achieved the feat in 19 innings.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan sit in second with 24 innings. Navjot Sidhu and Shreyas Iyer occupy the third spot with 25 innings, whereas Ishan Kishan now sits in fourth with 26 innings. Furthermore, Ishan Kishan is also the sixth fastest Indian to complete 1000 ODI runs by balls, having taken 966 deliveries to achieve the feat.

Fewest innings to 1000 ODI runs (India)

19 Shubman Gill

24 Virat Kohli/Shikhar Dhawan

25 Navjot Sidhu/Shreyas Iyer

26 Ishan Kishan

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Shubman Gill gave his take at the toss

Having lost the toss, India skipper Shubman Gill took centre stage and talked about the condition of the pitch and how the Men in Blue would have opted to bowl first had they won the toss.

“Honestly, we would have bowled first as well, because of our combination. We were forced to play with only five bowlers in this match. So, just because of that, we would have bowled first as well. It's all about just being in difficult situations and getting that experience. If you're chasing, have the habit of chasing the big scores, and if you're defending, how can we defend those low totals, and how clinical can we be with our bowling,” Shubman Gill said at the toss.

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