Watch Video I Ishan Kishan takes funny dig at Rohit Sharma for sitting out, says 'yeh to aap btaoge'

India’s star batter Ishan Kishan took a hilarious dig at skipper Rohit Sharma being questioned on about his availability in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka. The trio of Ishan, Rohit and Shubman Gill were involved in a post-match chat where they were seen involved in a funny conversation as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted it on their Twitter handle.

Rohit Questioned Ishan, who recently played a 210-run innings against Bangladesh in December, “why despite scoring 200 you sat out for 3 games”. “Bhaiya yeh to aap btaoge, captain to aap the naa,” Ishan said while taking a dig at his skipper.

Ishan was dropped from the ODI Playing XI for the recently concluded Sri Lanka series despite being in a great vein of form. The Mumbai Indians star was reinstated in the team for the ODI series against New Zealand while Shreyas Iyer remained an absentee from the team through a back problem.

The conversation did not stop there, continuing from where he had left Rohit against questioned Ishan, “But it’s ok. Everything makes you learn something.” And when Rohit again asked Ishan if he likes batting at number 4, Kishan emphasised, “Yes, I like batting at number 4 as well.”

What happened in the match?

Shubman Gill slammed a maiden ODI double century as India beat New Zealand by 12 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series here on Wednesday. Gill blazed his way to 208 off 149 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and nine sixes as India posted an imposing 349 for eight after opting to bat. Along with skipper Rohit Sharma (34), Gill shared 60 runs for the opening wicket.

Daryl Mitchell (2/30) and Henry Shipley (2/74) bagged two wickets each for the visitors. In reply, New Zealand were bundled out for 337 in 49.2 overs with Michael Bracewell slamming a career best 140 off 78 balls. Mohammed Siraj (4/46) was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

