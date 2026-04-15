Is Virat Kohli playing today's IPL 2026 match for RCB against LSG at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium?

New Delhi:

In a big relief for Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans, batting maestro Virat Kohli is set to be back in action for his team's IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 15. Kohli had picked up an ankle issue during RCB's away fixture against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday and wasn't on the field for his team's bowling.

However, Kohli has been named in the impact subs in the RCB team sheet. Team captain Rajat Patidar confirmed that Josh Hazlewood is back in for Jacob Duffy as the only change to the team that defeated MI recently. Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We're gonna bowl first. It's pretty obvious. I see a pretty good surface. So, we bowl first and take the advantage of the first innings and keep the pressure. Not much (on the pitch). The previous game was having a lot of grass. But I think this wicket, I think there is no grass. So, it will be a good track. But yeah, let's see. I think everyone is doing pretty much good for the team (on the necessary improvements). And coming on the different stage and performing for the team. I think that's what the team stand for us. Just one change. Josh Hazlewood comes in place of Duffy," Patidar said at the toss.

Kohli named in impact subs as RCB opt to bowl

Meanwhile, Kohli has been named in the five-man impact subs list for the LSG clash. As RCB are bowling first, he is in the impact list. He will most likely come in during the second innings when his team bats second. This indicates that either RCB are managing Kohli and not putting pressure on him, or that the inkle issue might still not have healed completely.

Kohli had hit the nets on the eve of RCB's game against the LSG, batting for 45 minutes in three stints without any discomfort. He was also seen warming up minutes ahead of the game.

LSG make no change to the team

While RCB have made one change, LSG have not made any tweak to the team that lost to Gujarat Titans in the previous outing. "I think pretty good. You know, it's a good wicket to bat on. Because in wickets like this, you can bat first or bowl first. Eventually, you've got to play a better cricket. We feel as a group, we've got to regroup, you know, come together and take ownership of whatever role we are playing as a team. And as easier in every match, we don't want to introspect how we are playing cricket. We just want to trust in the group. And hopefully, people will put their hand up and say, hey, I'm going to win the match for the team m(on what they need to do better). Definitely, you know, we talk about being leaders. And there are a lot of leaders in the group. You know, eventually, you've got to go out there and perform at the same time, soak in that pressure for the team and try to do well. We're playing with the same team," Pant said at the toss.