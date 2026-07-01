Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing today for India in 1st T20I? Check Playing XIs for Chester-Le-Street clash

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed out on his International debut yet again as India opted to bat first against England in the opening T20I of the five-match series. Sooryavanshi was kept out of India's playing XI for the third straight time, as he was also not on the team sheet for the two T20Is against Ireland earlier. Varun Chakravarthy returned to the side after missing out on the Ireland series due to an injury.

"We are going with bat first. Ireland is history. It’s a new series, five games, everything to play for. Certainly, this is a great opportunity for us. This is my first, second actually, second series as a captain. So, pretty much excited," Shreyas said at the toss.

India have made two changes to the team that lost the second T20I to Ireland. Ravi Bishnoi makes his long-awaited return as Chakravarthy is also back. Prince Yadav and Suryansh Shedge have missed out.

Shreyas said the mood in the dressing room is fine despite the Ireland drubbing. "[On the mood in the dressing room after the Ireland series] It’s absolutely fine. To be honest, as you mentioned, the Ireland series is history. We’ve got to learn a lot from that series. And coming over here, we know how England has been playing their cricket. So, definitely slightly upbeat, know their strengths and weaknesses, so looking forward to have a great one. We are going with three spinners, with Axar being an all-rounder, and two seamers," he said.

Meanwhile, England had named their Playing XI on the eve of the game as Jofra Archer missed out. "We are Jos Buttler, Salt to open the batting, me three, Bethell four, Livingstone five, Sam Curran six, Jacks seven, Dawson eight, Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, and Luke Wood nine, ten, eleven," Harry Brook said at the toss.

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

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