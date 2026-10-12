Is Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's exclusion from India's T20I squad justified? Former cricketer opines

The stage is set for the fourth T20I of the ongoing series between India and the West Indies. The two sides are slated to meet at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for the clash on October 14th. It is interesting to note that the Indian team currently holds the lead in the series.

The side won the first and third T20I of the series, but succumbed to a loss in the second T20I in Lucknow. It is interesting to note that across the three T20Is, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not featured for the Men in Blue so far. Despite being named in the squad, Sooryavanshi is yet to get a chance in the playing XI.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about the chances that Sooryavanshi has to make it in India’s playing XI in the series and reflected on how Sanju Samson has been doing enough to keep the youngster out.

“I just feel Sanju is doing enough at the moment to keep Vaibhav out of the team. Unfortunately, Vaibhav should be given an opportunity. But what can we do? Such things happen in life. This battle between the two is going on because the Indian team management and everyone know that Abhishek Sharma cannot be touched. Abhishek Sharma is an exceptional player. If his bat gets going, he always wins matches for India,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin hailed Abhishek Sharma’s performance as well

Furthermore, Ashwin heaped praise on the performance that Abhishek Sharma put in the clash. It is interesting to note that, opening the innings, Abhishek amassed 69 runs to his name in just 30 deliveries, propelling India towards a fantastic start to the clash.

“Abhishek Sharma has shown me a lot of things over the last two months that demonstrate his adaptability. Even in Japan, the wicket was not that easy, but he batted really well. The same was true here in Indore. The wicket was not particularly easy, but he batted well,” Ashwin said.

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