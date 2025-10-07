Is Shivam Dube's 36-match undefeated streak a T20I world record? Check here India have lost their last 36 T20I matches whenever Shivam Dube has been part of the Playing XI, as he has been a lucky charm for the Men in Blue. Dube lends great balance to the Indian team in T20Is.

New Delhi:

Shivam Dube has been a lucky charm for India in recent times. The star all-rounder lends great balance to the Indian team in the shortest format, helping them field fewer bowlers to boost their batting without compromising their bowling too.

The same happened in the Asia Cup 2025, too, when Dube formed the core of the Indian line-up, featuring in six of the seven matches and rested for one. His presence ensured India to go with three spinners in Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, alongside a lone specialist pacer and Hardik Pandya as the other all-rounder.

Not only with the playing combination, Dube has been India's lucky charm. India have not lost their last 36 T20I matches whenever Dube has been part of the Playing XI. The streak began from the third T20I against the West Indies in December 2019 and is running in 2025.

From those 36 T20Is, Dube has won 34, while one has ended in a no-result another one was abandoned. Is the 36-match undefeated streak a T20I world record?

Yes, this is a T20I world record with no other player having matched the Indian all-rounder's unbeaten run. The next best unbeaten run is of 26 matches by Uganda's Pascal Murungi. Another Indian star, Jasprit Bumrah, is currently on a winning streak of 23 matches.

In men's cricket, there is no longer a streak than Dube's 36. Australia's Matthew Hayden, Brad Hogg, Glenn McGrath and Ricky Ponting had a 20-match winning streak in ODIs. The Test streak belonged to Australia's McGrath, Justin Langer, Michael Slater and Mark Waugh, which was later matched by Hayden, Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Hussey and Brett Lee.

But there is a longer streak in women's cricket. Australia's Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen won 36 and 35 completed matches respectively, while Dube is on 34 wins currently.