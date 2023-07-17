Is KL Rahul unlikely for Asia Cup 2023? Here is latest update on wicket-keeper batter

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T Natarajan, KL Rahul

The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 is set to be played from August 31 onwards. After stressing over the venues for the continental event for a long time, the tournament is scheduled to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Indian team would want to fine-tune its preparations for the ODI World Cup 2023 and the Asian tournament will hold significance for that matter.

But the Indian team is fretting over injury issues to key players. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are currently out of Indian sides plying trade in bilateral series and also ended up runners-up in the World Test Championship final. However, there is a big update on the fitness of KL Rahul, who suffered a thigh injury in IPL 2023.

What is the latest update on Rahul?

Rahul underwent thigh surgery and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Rahul is all set to miss the Asia Cup 2023. He is yet to start batting which means it is unlikely to have him for the Ireland series and also the Asia Cup.

Update on Iyer, Bumrah

Both Iyer and Bumrah are also out of the Indian team. Both the players suffered back injuries earlier. The batter suffered a recurrence of a back injury when India hosted Australia for a Test series this year, whereas Bumrah got injured last year and missed the T20 World Cup 2022. As earlier reported, Jasprit Bumrah is set to make a comeback in the team soon. Bumrah is bowling full tilt and is likely to be picked for the Ireland series in August and will also feature in Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Iyer's availability in the Asian tournament is still not guaranteed.

