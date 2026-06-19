Is KL Rahul's constant batting position change hurting his form? Former cricketer opines

New Delhi:

The Indian team has performed exceptionally well in the first two ODIs of the ongoing series against Afghanistan. Having won the first two games of the series, the Indian team has won the series, and they will hope to put in a similar performance in the third game as well.

While there have been many performances that have stood out for the Men in Blue, there has been major discussion on the batting position of KL Rahul. Coming in to bat at number five in the first ODI, Rahul scored 39* runs in 19 deliveries. However, he was sent in to bat at six in the second ODI and was dismissed for a golden duck.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and talked about how Rahul should not bat below number five for Team India, and his batting down the order is hurting his form.

"It is not good for KL Rahul and the team if he is batting at six. In my opinion, he must bat at four or five max. I think they can go by rotation policy. Rest the certainties in some games, give chances, and then pick the side," he said on his YouTube channel.

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India to take on Afghanistan next in Chennai

With the series coming to an end, India and Afghanistan are yet to play the third and final ODI of the series. After clashes in Dharamsala and Lucknow, the Men in Blue will be taking on the visitors at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two sides will meet in Chennai on June 20, and both teams will be looking to put in a good showing.

While the Indian team will be looking for a clean sweep and register a 3-0 victory in the series, Afghanistan will be hoping for a consolation victory. However, with the Indian team’s form, it could be quite a task for the visitors to snatch a win from the Men in Blue.

It could be interesting to see how the side fares in the final game of the series, and many eyes will be set on the batting position of KL Rahul as well.

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