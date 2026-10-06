Is Kagiso Rabada fit to play first Test vs Australia in Durban? Batting coach Ashwell Prince answers

New Delhi:

South Africa management has kept the door open for Kagiso Rabada to gain full fitness and feature in the opening Test against South Africa, slated to begin on Friday in Durban. Batting coach Ashwell Prince confirmed that the idea is to wait until the final possible stage before deciding whether the ace pacer is fit to feature.

He has been out of action for a lengthy period and, as per reports, he is still building up his workload to return to competitive cricket. The 31-year-old hasn't played any cricket since the completion of IPL in May and it was only recently that he returned from a hamstring injury. To keep him fit for the marquee Test series, which is vital for the World Test Championship, he wasn’t named in ODIs. He recently featured in the intra-squad game, where he bowled without any setback, which is why he is expected to feature in the opening Test against Australia.

“He came through quite nicely and bowled really well. He'll continue to be involved in training over the next few days leading up to the match,” Prince said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

Why Rabada is not locked in for Durban Test?

The main concern surrounding Rabada is whether he has enough time in his legs for the demands of Test cricket. He has not played red-ball cricket since South Africa toured Pakistan last October. A rib injury subsequently kept him out of the Tests against India, while he has not appeared in first-class cricket during the intervening period.

“Fair to say that he's obviously not going to be at 100% straight away, but he is looking good. He will train with the squad for the rest of the week and we will leave a call to be made as late as possible,” Prince said.

Meanwhile, South Africa have retained all 17 members of their squad rather than reducing the group to 15. Tony de Zorzi has since been withdrawn after suffering a hamstring concern. The expanded group gives the team seven fast-bowling options and allows those not selected to continue building workloads through red-ball training and bowling in the nets during the Test.

The batting combination is also yet to be confirmed. Prince said the team has settled on its preferred top six but would not reveal the selection. Marques Ackerman is among the players considered for No. 3 after scoring heavily in domestic cricket and performing in that role.

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