Is Hardik Pandya fit to play Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan?

Dubai:

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya bowled just one over for India in the Super Four clash against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He picked up the wicket of opener Kusal Mendis in the over, but was nowhere to be seen after that. Pandya had left the field as Rinku Singh was brought in as a substitute fielder, and remained so until the end of the match. Following which, there were concerns about Hardik’s fitness and whether or not he would feature in the high-voltage marquee clash against Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai.

Sharing an update about Hardik’s fitness, bowling coach Morne Morkel stated that the 32-year-old picked up cramps during the clash against Sri Lanka, and his fitness will be closely monitored before a decision is taken for the Pakistan game.

“Hardik had cramps, he will be assessed tonight and tomorrow morning. We'll then take a call on that,” Morkel said at the post-match press conference.

No training for Indian players before final

Notably, India have played four matches in the last eight days in the ongoing Asia Cup. The players are naturally prone to suffering injuries, especially since the climate in the UAE isn’t making it any easier. In just another day’s time, the Men in Blue will play the final against arch-rivals Pakistan. There is little time to recover, and what’s needed now is an ice bath and good sleep, as Morkel suggested.

“The key for the boys is to rest," he said. "They're in an ice bath already. The recovery started straight after the match. The best way to recover is sleep and stay off your feet. Hopefully, they can get a good night's sleep. There will be individual pool sessions for the guys organised. Then some massages before they get mentally ready for the big battle on Sunday. It's a quick turnaround, and playing smart is going to be the key. There will certainly be no training,” Morkel said.