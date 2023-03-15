Is Adam Gilchrist the richest cricket in the world? Here's entire truth | Fact Check

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Adam Gilchrist

The World Index shared a list on Tuesday mentioning the top 10 richest cricketers in the world in 2023. Former Australian star player Adam Gilchrist surpassed players like Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, and Sachin Tendulkar to top the list. His net worth was mentioned as $380 million approx. However, is the Aussie legend really the richest cricketer in the world? Did he really surpass active players in the elite list? Let's find out.

In the list, Gilchrist's net worth is $110 million more than that of Sachin Tendulkar whose estimated net worth is $170 million and is $268 million more than that of Virat Kohli whose net worth is $115 million. When it comes to other Australians in the list, the net worth of Ricky Ponting is given as $75 million and that of Steve Smith is given $30 miilion.

But the aforementioned net worth of Gilchrist is because of F45, which is a chain of fitness centres around the world. Interestingly, the CEO of the company who is one of the wealthiest people in the world is named Adam Gilchrist. F45 CEO came into the limelight when he earned around $500 million in 2022 and floated his company on the New York Stock Exchange.However, he is not the former Australian player. In fact, they are not even related to each other by any means. When it comes to cricketer Adam Gilchrist's net worth, it is not known.

In his career, Gilchrist represented Australia in 96 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 13 T20 Internationals and scored 5570, 9619, and 272 runs respectively. He has registered a record of second-highest dismissal by any keeper with 905 wicketkeeping dismissals. Gilchrist was a part of Australia's ODI World Cup winning team in 1999, 2003, and 2007.

