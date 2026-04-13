Irfan Pathan raises concerns over Trent Boult's subpar form for Mumbai Indians after RCB drubbing

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians’ nightmare run in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season continues. Losing their third game on the trot, the five-time champions find themselves in 7th place in the standings with one win in four matches and have been unable to find a solution for their lingering problems.

With their most recent loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, several issues for the side have come to the forefront. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan reflected on the same and talked about the recent form of ace pacer Trent Boult.

It is worth noting that Boult was hit for 50 runs in the four overs against RCB and only managed to take one wicket as MI conceded a total of 240 runs in the first innings of the game.

“Even with the new ball, Trent Boult is not getting the same swing or zip that he used to. He is not picking up wickets. Yes, the pitch is flat and it is not easy, but Trent Boult is Trent Boult, he has that ability. However, this trend has been continuing for some time now, and his numbers in the powerplay are getting worse. So improving bowling in the powerplay is crucial,” Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Pathan criticised MI’s spin attack as well

It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians’ spin attack had trouble in the game as well. Royal Challengers Bengaluru hit the hosts left and right, propelling themselves towards a huge total in the first innings of the game.

“Then in the spin department, there is Mayank Markande. It seemed that when he was brought in, he would make a bigger impact and bowl well, but so far nothing positive has been seen,” Pathan said.

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