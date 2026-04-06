Irfan Pathan points out Noor Ahmad's poor form after CSK's third straight loss in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings have gotten off to a horrid start to the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The five-time champions have played three games in the tournament so far and have succumbed to a loss in all of those matches. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK finds itself at the bottom of the points table and will be hoping to improve in the upcoming matches.

The side lost their last game against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The two sides met at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and after batting first, RCB posted a total of 250 runs in the first innings and limited CSK to 207, winning the game by 43 runs.

After the clash, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan came forward and pointed out the form of CSK spinner Noor Ahmad and how his performances have been affecting CSK’s overall run in the tournament.

"He (Noor) is CSK's biggest problem right now. He has bowled around 10 overs this season and conceded over 100 runs. He does not have a single wicket. I believe that if he corrects the angle of his run-up, the alignment will improve, and his hand, which has been falling on one side, will become straighter as well,” Irfan Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Pathan gave his take on Anhul Kamboj’s error

It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings’ Anshul Kamboj took the wicket of Tim David in the dying stages of the game; however, the ball was a no-ball, and David’s stay on the crease was further extended. Reflecting on the same, Irfan Pathan gave his take on the same.

"Tim David usually stands outside the leg stump. So, bowling at the off stump is giving him width. If the bowler is thinking that he won't give room by bowling at the off stump, he is actually giving him room. You have to bowl at the middle stump and leg stump; otherwise, he is going to hit you. You can block him initially, which Chennai did not do, and he took full advantage of that," he remarked.

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