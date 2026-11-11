Irfan Pathan opens up on India's pace choices ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

The Indian team is well in the middle of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. It is worth noting that the side won the first two games, and the third ODI of the series was abandoned without a ball being bowled. With the series impossible to lose for India now, the Men in Blue will look to put in a good show, as a win would mean that the side would clinch the series as the side looks to play some good cricket.

Ahead of the clash, there have been many discussions over what India’s playing XI could look like, and with the ODI World Cup 2027 looming on the horizon, the Indian team will be looking to have an ideal squad for the marquee tournament as well.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took centre stage and opened up on the Indian team’s pacer choices ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027.

"I will pick one between Arshdeep and Siraj. Personally, I would like to have a left-armer in the squad. You always need that kind of angle. And, he can swing the ball both ways as well. Siraj has the same skill, but it will be very interesting what he does when he gets his opportunity, hopefully in the next game,” Pathan told Cricinfo.

"He's an experienced campaigner. I would like to see him seizing the opportunity and creating a headache for selectors. There is one area where India would be thinking about Siraj - he'll be very good with the new ball, but can he bowl with the older ball? With the kind of experience he has now, he can answer that question provided he gets the opportunity. Right now, it will be between Arshdeep and Siraj. But Arshdeep may be slightly ahead,” he added.

India to take on New Zealand at Bay Oval next

Speaking of the Indian team, the side is gearing up for the fourth ODI of the series. The Men in Blue will be taking on New Zealand in the upcoming clash at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13th. With two losses already registered, New Zealand will hope for an improved performance in the clash.