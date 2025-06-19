Irfan Pathan makes massive statement around Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's absence in upcoming England tour Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan recently came forward and talked about how the absence of ace batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could affect the Indian team as the side is gearing up to take on England in a five-game Test series starting from June 20.

With the Indian team all set to take on England in a five-game Test series that is scheduled to begin from June 20, the series could prove to be a daunting task for India, as the visitors would be without the services of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

It is worth noting that both Rohit and Virat announced retirement from the longest format before the series. While many have opined that not having the services of Rohit and Kohli in the series could be a big blow for India, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took centre stage and opined that the absence of Kohli and Rohit would not affect India as much.

"Everyone believes that the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will make a difference. But I believe that it will not make any difference in terms of performance. Their performances had been missing for the past year and a half,” Irfan Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Both of them are big players, but the performances were not there. So if a new guy gives an average of 20-25, he has done the work of Kohli's level, as he averaged 15 in the first innings in the recent past,” he added.

Pathan backed Karun Nair to do well in upcoming series

Furthermore, there have been a lot of discussions over the Indian team’s no. 3 in the upcoming tour of England. Where many have backed Sai Sudharsan to take the spot in the side, Irfan Pathan opined that Karun Nair could be a better fit for the Indian team instead of Sudharsan.

"According to me, playing Karun Nair is a better option because he has played international cricket and looked in great form in First-Class cricket. Yes, Sai Sudharsan could be ahead when you consider the current form, but that was in white-ball cricket. Karun Nair has performed regularly in red-ball cricket,” Pathan said.