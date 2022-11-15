Irfan Pathan has some advice for Indian Cricket team, stresses on change of approach for Rohit Sharma's team

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Irfan Pathan has some suggestions for team India

After their heartbreaking loss against England, the Indian team was surrounded by a whirlwind of criticism. There were loads of questions raised on their intent and on the approach that they followed in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Before the start of the marquee tournament, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid had stressed on the fact that the Indian cricket team was looking to play aggressively, but somehow in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, India altered their style of play and failed to maximize the powerplays in all the six games that they played.

In all the matches that they played, the Indian cricket team couldn't even score 50 runs in powerplays as they heavily relied upon the batting prowess of Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav. Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul looked completely lackluster and pretty far from their best and this cost India the ultimate prize, the all-important T20 World Champions title. Former India cricketer and now successful broadcaster Irfan Pathan has now weighed into the issue of India's approach and has put up a tweet about what he feels the team should do.

Irfan Pathan's tweet reads:

Indian cricket going forward 1) Openers playing freely, At least one of them. 2) Wrist spinner (wicket taker ) is must. 3) Tear away fast bowler. 4) please don’t think changing captaincy will give us changed result. It’s the approach what needs to change.

The T20 World Cup has come to a close and now teams all over the globe will start preparing for the One day International (ODI) World Cup. The 2023 edition of the 50-over World Cup will be played in the Indian subcontinent and England are currently the defending champions. As far as all the talks about approach go, it was former English skipper Eoin Morgan who played a pivotal role in transforming England's approach towards the white ball format. As of now, they are reaping the sweet results as they have both the T20 & ODI World Cup in their possession.

