Irfan Pathan hails Shivam Dube after India clinch T20I series against Australia Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently came forward and heaped massive praise on Shivam Dube, and other India all-rounders for their brilliant performances across the recently concluded T20I series against Australia.

New Delhi:

Team India put in a brilliant performance throughout the five-game T20I series against Australia. The first game of the series was washed out, with Australia winning the second game. Finding themselves in a spot of bother, the Men in Blue managed to make an incredible comeback in the series, winning the third and fourth T20Is, and clinching the series after the fifth and final game was washed out as well.

Throughout the series, there were several performances from India players that stood out, but star all-rounder Shivam Dube was one of the standout performers for the Men in Blue in the series. One of his best performances came in the fourth T20I, where he scored 22 runs and took two wickets as well.

Speaking on the same, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took centre stage and heaped praise on Dube and the other India all-rounders for their performances against Australia.

"We have seen some changes but there is a story in those. The strength of this team is the all-rounders. I’m focussing on all-rounders because Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel have been the biggest positives, especially Sundar as he’s not been a regular part of the T20I side. He got an opportunity and played a 49-run knock in Hobart. When he received an opportunity to bowl, he picked up three wickets. Shivam Dube has raised his stocks in bowling and it’s a huge factor for the Indian team, given Hardik Pandya’s injury that we saw in Asia Cup,” Irfan Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Pathan talked about Hardik Pandya’s absence

Furthermore, Pathan also spoke about how the Indian team has been planning for the situations where Hardik Pandya is not available to play for them.

"The way Indian team is planning, it’s rational because they don’t want if Pandya becomes injured ahead of any big matches, they don’t have options of all-rounders. Dube is now a seam-bowling all-rounder option. Nitish Kumar Reddy is yet another option,” Pathan said.

Also Read: