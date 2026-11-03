Ireland women's Rebecca Stokell admits to breaching the ICC's anti-doping code, enters voluntary suspension

In a major blow to Cricket Ireland, the women's team’s star batter Rebecca Stokell has admitted to breaching the ICC’s (International Cricket Council) anti-doping code. It is worth noting that Stokell provided a sample during the women’s T20 World Cup, and the sample returned an "adverse finding for a specified substance."

The ICC issued a release stating that Stokell was made aware of the anti-doping code violation, which she admitted, and she entered a voluntary suspension. It is interesting to note that the violation came from her use of prescription medicine.

"Following the receipt of the notification, Stokell has admitted the violation, which arose from her use of prescription medication, and accepted a voluntary suspension effective 23 October 2026 pending the outcome of the disciplinary process," the ICC statement said.

Cricket Ireland also said the incident was an "inadvertent breach of the reporting requirements,” and that the 26-year-old used a non-performance-enhancing substance.

Rebecca Stokell came forward and apologised for the incident

After her suspension was confirmed, Rebecca Stokell took centre stage and apologised to the fans and supporters of the side for the incident. She accepted her mistake and talked about how she is looking to be back on the playing field for Ireland as soon as possible.

"I fully accept my mistake and have voluntarily entered into a period of suspension ahead of the findings being returned. While this was not performance related in any way, I understand that I am responsible for following the anti-doping guidelines and I hope that I can be back playing for Ireland as soon as possible,’ Stokell was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Rebecca Stokell’s career in numbers

At 26 years old, Rebecca Stokell has played 29 WODIs in her career so far, with 80 WT20Is. Across formats, she has amassed 1,376 runs to her name and is a key player for the Ireland women, especially in the shortest format of the game. Her last assignment with the side came back in September against England, where the hosts won with a score of 3-0. It could be interesting to see when she makes her return after the suspension.

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