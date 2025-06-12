Ireland vs West Indies Live: When and where to watch IRE vs WI T20I series live on TV and streaming in India? The West Indies' UK tour will culminate where it began, in and against Ireland. After disappointing six matches against England, Shai Hope and Co will be keen to turn it around against Ireland as they build up towards the T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka.

Belfast:

The West Indies will return to Ireland for the final stretch of the ongoing tour of the United Kingdom, which hasn't been great for the visitors and Shai Hope and Co will be keen to end it on a high. The England assignment was a horror one for the visitors as their batters always seemed to be chasing the game after their bowlers were rendered ineffective by the host batters. Ireland can't be taken lightly but given how the likes of Keacy Carty, Matthew Forde and others played in the ODIs, the West Indies batters would take a lot of confidence from that performance ahead of the T20Is.

On the other hand, Ireland will miss their key pacer Josh Little for the series. Leggie Gavin Hoey earned his

When and where to watch IRE vs WI T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between Ireland and West Indies will kick off in Bready on Thursday, June 12 at 7:30 PM IST, with the remaining matches scheduled for June 14 and 15 at the same venue. Unfortunately, the IRE vs WI series will not have a live broadcast on TV in India; however, the matches can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Stephen Doheny, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Gavin Hoey

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jyd Goolie, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd