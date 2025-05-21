Ireland vs West Indies Live: When and where to watch IRE vs WI ODI series live on TV and streaming in India? International cricket is well and truly back with the West Indies men and women beginning their long season. The men's team is on a month-long UK tour featuring six white-ball matches against Ireland and as many against England. First up are the Irish in three ODIs in Dublin, starting Wednesday.

Dublin:

The West Indies have had one new announcement after the other in the off season in the last month and a half or so regarding leadership, changes in leadership, standing with India and Pakistan during border-tensions which escalated at one point and writing to the ICC about the LA Olympics pathway since only one of the countries in the Caribbean region will qualify as per the rules. But now, finally after a gap of a couple of months, the focus will shift to cricket with the Men in Maroon set to take on the Irish in what will mark the beginning of a three-weeks-long white-ball tour to the United Kingdom.

Shai Hope is now officially the full-time white-ball captain and not just in the ODIs. Even though the West Indies will be missing a couple of their key players in Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd, who have been allowed to complete the IPL, it will provide the visitors a chance to test their bench against relatively easier opponent. West Indies missed being part of the 2023 ODI World Cup and that would have certainly pinched Daren Sammy and Co and hence, building up for the 2027 tournament from now on will be the two-time champions' priority.

Similarly, for Ireland as well, their last couple of ICC appearances have been really poor with the players failing to turn up for the big events. The 2027 ODI World Cup will be on their mind, especially with the tournament expanding back to 14 teams and hence will be keen for a good start in Dublin on Wednesday.

When and where to watch IRE vs WI ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between Ireland and West Indies will kick off in Clontarf, Dublin on Wednesday, May 21 at 3:15 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for May 23 and 25 at the same venue. Unfortunately, the IRE vs WI series will not have a live broadcast on TV in India, however, the matches can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Thomas Mayes, Cade Carmichael, Liam McCarthy

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, John Campbell, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves