Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ireland vs Netherlands Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch IRL vs NED Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Ireland vs Netherlands Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch IRL vs NED Group A Match Online

The first match of the day in the ongoing T20 World Cup will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and it will pit Ireland against the Netherlands. In Group A, both teams will be looking to start with a win. The other two teams in Group A, Sri Lanka and Namibia, will play each other in the second match of the day at the same site.

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Ireland vs Netherlands Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Warm Up Match and TV Telecast. You can watch IRL vs NED Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

The IRL vs NED (Ireland vs Netherlands) will be the warm-up match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IRL vs NED match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch IRL vs NED Live, how to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch IRL vs NED on Hotstar and Star Sports.

Ireland vs Netherlands Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch IRL vs NED Group A Match Online

At what time does Ireland vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match start?

Ireland vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is Ireland vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

Ireland vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match will take place on October 18 (Monday).

How do I watch live streaming of Ireland vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

You can watch Ireland vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

You can watch Ireland vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Ireland vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

Ireland squad Gary Wilson, Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, David Delany, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker and Craig Young.

Netherlands squad Pieter Seelaar, Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren