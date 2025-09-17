Ireland vs England Live: When and where to watch IRE vs ENG T20I series on TV and streaming in India? This will be the first time that Ireland and England will be locking horns in a bilateral T20I series, having met each other just twice in the format, both times during the T20 World Cup. England are yet to beat Ireland in the T20Is and Jacob Bethell will have a huge opportunity captaining England.

Dublin:

England are yet to beat Ireland in T20Is! That statement is as much a reflection on the lack of fixtures between the two teams in the format and that England haven't done well against fellow European nations in World T20 matches in the past. The 2010 fixture was washed out between the two teams, while Ireland won the rain-affected game in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne. This is the first bilateral T20I series between the two sides and it might be the start of a big cricketing season ahead for the Irish side, who have largely remained on the bench through the summer.

Jacob Bethell will make his captaincy debut for England and even though the side largely remains the same from the South Africa series, the visitors will be without their regular skipper Harry Brook and lead pacer Jofra Archer, after a tiresome summer. Jordan Cox, Scott Currie and Sonny Baker will be the new faces in the T20I outfit for the Irish assignment and England might hand opportunities to all of them as the two-time T20 World Cup champions bring their summer to a close.

When and where to watch IRE vs ENG T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between Ireland and England will kick off at The Village in Dublin on Wednesday, September 17, at 6 PM IST. All three matches will take place at the same venue, with the start time being 1:30 PM local (6 PM IST) for the whole series. Unfortunately, the IRE vs ENG T20I series will not have a live broadcast on TV in India, but all three matches can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neil, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

England: Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Scott Currie, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran