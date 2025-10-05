Ireland set to tour Bangladesh for multi-format series in November 2025 Ireland is all set to tour Bangladesh for a multi-format series in the latter stages of 2025. The two sides will take on each other across two test matches and three T20Is in November and December of 2025.

In a major development, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently came forward and announced a multi-format series with Ireland in November 2025. It is worth noting that Ireland will be touring Bangladesh for two tests and three T20I matches.

The tour will kick off with the two-game test series. It is worth noting that the first test will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from November 11, whereas the second test of the series is slated to be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from November 19.

After the test matches, the two sides will be travelling to Chattogram for the first T20I of the series. All the T20Is will be played at the Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Cricket Stadium. The first T20I will be played on November 27, with the second and third scheduled for November 29 and December 2.

Bangladesh currently in the midst of white-ball series against Afghanistan

Speaking of Bangladesh’s ongoing assignments, the side is in the midst of a white-ball series against Afghanistan. The side has played Afghanistan in two of three T20Is so far, and after the series in the shortest format, the two teams will lock horns across three ODI matches.

The third and final T20I of the series will be held on October 5, with the three ODIs scheduled for October 8, 11, and 14. Bangladesh has already won the T20I series, winning the first two games in convincing fashion , and they will hope to maintain their performance in the third clash as well.

It is worth noting that Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in the first T20I, whereas the side registered a two-wicket win in the second T20I of the series, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the third and final T20I of the series.

