Ireland create history, beat India in first T20I after embarrassing batting show from visitors

Belfast:

Ireland have registered their first-ever win against India in T20I cricket. Leading to the two-match series, the chatter was that it was the perfect opportunity for the Indian cricketers to get into the groove before the marquee series against England, but they were left stunned by Ireland, who registered a comfortable 34 runs at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Batting first, the hosts were put in a difficult spot as they were reduced to 51/4. Openers Tim Tector and Ross Adair made 17 and 12 runs, respectively, while star batter Harry Tector failed to open his tally. Keeper-batter Lorcan Tucker took control of the ship, scoring a much-needed half-century. He enjoyed perfect support from Gareth Delany, as the duo stitched a valuable 64-run partnership.

Benjamin Calitz and George Dockrell added some crucial runs in the end as Ireland posted 182 runs on the board in the first innings. For India, Harshit Rana stole the show, claiming three wickets for 24 runs in his four overs. Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets each. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna had an awful evening in Belfast, as he leaked 57 runs in his four overs.

Abhishek Sharma’s 50 goes in vain

Opener Abhishek Sharma launched a scathing attack on Irish bowlers, as he smacked a 19-ball half-century in the middle. However, the Punjab cricketer barely had any support from the other end. His opening partner Sanju Samson departed for five runs, while Ishan Kishan made one and newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer made three.

After Abhishek departed for 50, wickets fell like a house of cards, as Ireland bowlers were ruthless throughout. Matthew Humphreys and Matthew Hollard dominated the proceedings, claiming three wickets each. They didn’t allow the Indian batters to settle well and eventually registered a comfortable win.

For India, this was a reality check in many senses. Their middle order hasn’t been effective for many months now and maybe it’s time for the team management to consider some changes. Having both Washington Sundar and Axar Patel in the finishing department may not be ideal, especially when they don’t bat in the same position in the IPL.

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