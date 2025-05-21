Paul Stirling creates history, becomes first player from Ireland to score 10,000 runs in international cricket Ireland captain Paul Stirling began the ODI series in a smashing fashion for the hosts against the West Indies, setting the tone with a half-century before Andy Balbirnie scored his ninth century. Ireland got to a strong score of 303 after being put in to bat by the Windies.

Dublin:

Paul Stirling, the omnipresent Ireland cricketer, became the first player from his country to notch up the 10k mark in international cricket. As Ireland began their journey towards making it to the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, Stirling led the hosts from the front with an attacking half-century after the West Indies chose to bowl first. Stirling required 37 runs in the first ODI against the West Indies to achieve the landmark before he reached and scored a 64-ball 54, helping Ireland get a good start.

The 34-year-old is heads and shoulders above any player from his country in terms of scoring runs as the second-highest run-getter is 4,000 runs behind, which is Andy Balbirnie, who ended up smashing his ninth ODI century and the second against the West Indies. Stirling is also closing in on 6,000 ODI runs as his 54 helped him get to 5,979 runs in the format and with a couple of matches remaining, he will aim to get past the landmark.

Most runs for Ireland in international cricket

10,017 runs - Paul Stirling, in 324 innings (2008-2025)

6,129 runs - Andy Balbirnie, in 235 innings (2010-2025)

5,850 runs - Kevin O'Brien, in 250 innings (2006-2021)

5,480 runs - William Porterfield, in 210 innings (2006-2022)

It was a cautious start for Ireland after being put in to bat. Both batters got their eye in before going for their shots. Stirling got out after a classy fifty. Balbirnie trudged along slowly, before getting into his groove. Balbirnie took 88 balls for his first fifty, before getting the second fifty in just 44 deliveries, exactly half of it.

Harry Tector infused the much-needed momentum into the innings with a 51-ball 56 while Lorkan Tucker scored an 18-ball 30 to take their side past the 300-mark. It won't be an easy task for the Windies batters but Ireland bowlers will have their task cut out, especially since it's a good pitch with small boundaries.