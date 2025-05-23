IRE vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Ireland vs West Indies match in Dublin West Indies will be hurting after an insipid performance in the series opener against Ireland with both bat and ball as the hosts registered a dominant win in Dublin. It's a do-or-die clash for the visitors and both batters and bowlers will have to come to the party for the Windies.

Dublin:

With the West Indies missing a few key players due to a clash with the IPL, the contest against Ireland seemed even but what transpired in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon will be hurting the visitors a whole lot. A 124-run defeat is a lot and has to hurt. 303 was a strong score but not one that couldn't have been tracked down, especially against Irish bowlers, who are good bowlers but are not the world beaters and the Windies batters just fell flat apart from a couple of players, who offered some resistance amid carnage.

West Indies need to pull their socks up massively in both the batting and bowling departments as they take on Ireland in a do-or-die clash. Ireland, on the other hand, apart from wanting Andy Balbirnie to get on with the innings a bit quicker, would be keen to replicate their Wednesday heroics in Clontarf as they look to seal the series on Friday. Balbirnie and Paul Stirling set the foundation with the likes of Harry Tector, Lorkan Tucker carrying the momentum to take the score in excess of 300, with bowlers doing the job.

West Indies might be better served if they bat first on Friday, especially since it's a must-win. Runs on the board and putting pressure on the opposition by batting first might be the way to go for West Indies, if they have to take the assignment to the decider on Sunday.

My Dream11 team for IRE vs WI 2nd ODI

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Shai Hope (vc), Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie (vc)

Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Thomas Mayes, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Liam McCarthy

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph