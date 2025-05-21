IRE vs WI 1st ODI pitch report: How will surface at The Village in Dublin play? International cricket has resumed amidst IPL 2025 and Ireland will host the West Indies today at the Village in Dublin in the first of the three-match ODI series. The two teams will also play three T20Is starting June 12 on this tour. Meanwhile, let us have a look at the pitch report:

Dublin:

The three-match ODI series between Ireland and the West Indies gets underway today in Dublin. Both teams are playing ODI cricket after a certain gap, even as international cricket resumes worldwide amidst the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, this series does not affect the availability of players in the cash-rich league.

Shai Hope will continue to lead the West Indies and has almost a full-strength squad at his disposal. The Caribbean team has played some decent cricket in the ODI format of late and will be keen on building a strong unit in the lead-up to the World Cup in 2027.

Meanwhile, Paul Stirling is set to lead Ireland and the veteran cricketer will have to make sure that the team makes good use of this opportunity. The squad is a nice blend of youth and experience, with the onus on players like Curtis Campher and Harry Tector, among many others in the line-up.

The Village, Dublin pitch report

Dublin hosts the majority of the international cricket matches in Ireland, and it is a decent surface to bat on. With this being the start of the season, there could be moisture on the surface due to the 10:45 AM start and for the same reason, the side winning the toss might opt to bowl first. 247 is the average first innings score at the venue but 377 is the highest total, registered by Sri Lanka against the home team.

Dublin - ODI Numbers Game

Total Matches - 28

Matches won batting first - 12

Matches won bowling first - 13

Average first inns score - 247

Highest total recorded - 377/8 by SL vs IRE

Highest score chased - 331/5 by WI vs IRE

Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, John Campbell, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Thomas Mayes, Cade Carmichael, Liam McCarthy