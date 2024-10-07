Monday, October 07, 2024
     
Bavuma injured, Mulder returns home mid-series as South Africa announce new captain for ODI finale vs Ireland

South Africa have already sealed the three-match ODI series having taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the first couple of games, however, they will be without a couple of key players for the finale, including skipper Temba Bavuma.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2024 9:14 IST
Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the third ODI against
Image Source : CRICKETIRELAND X Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the third ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Monday, October 7

South Africa have already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series against Ireland. Even though they will be keen to sweep it on Monday, October 7, the Proteas will be without a couple of their key players for the series finale. South Africa will miss their regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who has been ruled out of the third ODI due to a soft tissue injury on his left elbow and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who has returned home due to personal reasons.

"The 34-year-old sustained the injury during the second ODI on Friday after landing on his elbow while making ground at the non-striker’s end in the 12th over of South Africa’s innings. The injury prevented him from fielding," a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement on X (previously Twitter) read. "Bavuma will return home with the rest of the squad on Tuesday and will consult a specialist. An update on the extent of his injury will be provided in due course."

Reeza Hendricks, who did well in the T20Is against Ireland, has been called up for the third ODI and the opener was expected to reach Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening after being not part of the squad for the 50-over matches. Rassie van der Dussen will instead lead the side in the final ODI, replacing Bavuma.

Mulder provided crucial balance to the side in the first couple of games and South Africa are likely to bring in Jason Smith into the line-up as they look to finish on a high and win the series 3-0. Ireland, on the other hand, having levelled the T20I series, will be keen to avoid the white-wash.

South Africa squad for third ODI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen(c), Kyle Verreynne, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nqaba Peter, Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith

