Follow us on Image Source : BLACKCAPS New Zealand vs Ireland

IRE vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match on TV, online in India

Here are all the details of 3rd ODI of IRE vs NZ:

When is the 3rd ODI match of IRE vs NZ?

The 3rd ODI between Ireland and New Zealand is on 15th July, Friday.

At what time will the 3rd ODI match of IRE vs NZ start in India?

The match will start at 3:15 PM in India.

Where will be the 3rd ODI match of IRE vs NZ telecasted on TV in India?

The match will not be telecasted on any TV channel in India.

Where will be the 3rd ODI match of IRE vs NZ streamed online?

The live streaming of match will be available on FanCode app.

What is the venue of the 3rd ODI match of IRE vs NZ?

The match will be played at The Village, Dublin

What are the squads of both teams?

Team New Zealand:

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Dane Cleaver

Team Ireland:

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume