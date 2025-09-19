IRE vs ENG Live Cricket Score: England look to seal series against Ireland Ireland will host England in the second T20I at The Village in Dublin on September 19. In the previous match, the hosts suffered a four-wicket defeat. England will look to seal the series in the second T20I, while Ireland will need to settle the score.

Dublin:

England defeated Ireland by four wickets in the first T20I of the series in Dublin. The Three Lions have played some extremely attacking brand of cricket lately, with Jos Buttler and Phil Salt leading the proceedings. The opening duo will be key again, especially with Harry Brook not present in the middle order. England have also rested several of their key bowlers.

Ireland, on the other hand, produced a brilliant batting show in the previous match, but failed to get the job done. The bowlers will have to pull up their socks to upset Ireland in the second T20I in Dubai on September 19. Notably, the toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield.