Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IRE vs ENG Live Cricket Score: England look to seal series against Ireland

IRE vs ENG Live Cricket Score: England look to seal series against Ireland

Ireland will host England in the second T20I at The Village in Dublin on September 19. In the previous match, the hosts suffered a four-wicket defeat. England will look to seal the series in the second T20I, while Ireland will need to settle the score.

Ireland vs England
Ireland vs England Image Source : AP
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
Dublin:

England defeated Ireland by four wickets in the first T20I of the series in Dublin. The Three Lions have played some extremely attacking brand of cricket lately, with Jos Buttler and Phil Salt leading the proceedings. The opening duo will be key again, especially with Harry Brook not present in the middle order. England have also rested several of their key bowlers.

Ireland, on the other hand, produced a brilliant batting show in the previous match, but failed to get the job done. The bowlers will have to pull up their socks to upset Ireland in the second T20I in Dubai on September 19. Notably, the toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Ireland England
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\