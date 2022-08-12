Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET IRELAND IRE vs AFG

IRE vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch Ireland vs Afghanistan on TV, online in India

Here are all details about the 3rd T20I:

When will the 3rd T20I of Ireland vs Afghanistan be played?

Ireland will lock horns with Afghanistan in the third T20I match. After winning the first two matches of the five-match series, Ireland will want to carry forward the momentum and seal the series victory. On the other hand, Afghanistan will aim to bounce back and keep the series alive.

The 3rd match will be played on 12th August, Friday.

What is the venue for the 3rd T20I of Ireland vs Afghanistan?

The match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

At what time will the 3rd T20I of Ireland vs Afghanistan match start in india?

The match will begin at 8 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 3rd T20I of Ireland vs Afghanistan in India?

The match will not be broadcasted on television in India.

Where can we watch the 3rd T20I of Ireland vs Afghanistan in india?

The match will be live streamed on the FanCode app in India.

What are the full squads?

Team Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Noor Ahmad

Team Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Fionn Hand, Stephen Doheny, Craig Young

